Jadeveon Clowney: I don’t mind playing outside or inside

Getty Images

The Browns made several moves to improve their defense over the offseason, including signing lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

Adding the 2014 No. 1 overall pick to a line that already included 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett should boost Cleveland’s run defense, as well as its pass rush. And defensive coordinator Joe Woods recently said he plans to move players on the line around to create favorable matchups.

That’s just fine with Clowney, though he said playing defensive tackle vs. playing defensive end is “a lot different.”

“Everything happens quicker down there [at tackle],” Clowney said, via Anthony Poisal of the Browns website. “You have to get into your rush a lot quicker with everything happening, but you’re closer to the quarterback so it’s a win/lose. Everything happens fast, but you’re going against a lot of non-athletic guys inside so the matchups are there, and you just take advantage of your matchups.

“I feel like I can play inside or outside. I don’t mind.”

The Browns also added end Takk McKinley in the offseason, and he can be an edge presence in known-passing situations if the club wants to move Clowney or Garrett to the inside.

Cleveland’s defense has many new faces. How quickly the unit jells will likely determine a lot about the club begins the 2021 season.