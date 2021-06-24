Kareem Hunt: “Very good test” to open with Chiefs

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt said on Thursday that he believes the team are “real contenders” in the AFC this season and that he feels “we can beat anybody in the NFL” this season.

They’ll get a great chance to prove both those points in the opening week of the regular season. The Browns will open the season in Kansas City against a Chiefs team that beat them 22-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hunt said that the Browns think they should have pulled that game out and welcomes a chance to try for a different outcome this time around.

“That’s a very good test,” Hunt said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s a great team, a great program, and I can’t wait to play some of my old teammates and brothers. We’re excited. It’s a game we believe we should have won last year, and now we’ve got another chance to get back out there Week 1.”

A win in Week 1 doesn’t guarantee the Browns anything beyond a 1-0 record, but it would offer some reinforcement for the notion that they can take another step forward this season.