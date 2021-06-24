Mark Davis involved in a fender bender in his Mini-Cooper

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t have a driver. Also, Raiders owner Mark Davis drives a Mini-Cooper.

That’s the takeaway from the news, via TMZ.com, that Davis was involved in a Wednesday fender bender in a shopping complex on the Vegas.

The accident was sufficiently minor that police weren’t called to the scene. Per the report, no one was injured.

So let’s get back to the more stunning aspect of this. Davis drives around Las Vegas by himself, with no security, in a Mini-Cooper. It’s charming and folksy and relatable, but it’s not very prudent. Instead, it could be the starting point for the next season of Fargo.