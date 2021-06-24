Mark Davis: Mini Cooper fender bender was “no big deal”

Getty Images

We learned earlier that Raiders owner Mark Davis drives a black Mini Cooper because he was involved in a minor accident in Las Vegas.

Davis has now commented on the matter, and things are apparently what they seemed.

“It was no big deal,” Davis said, via John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I was going three miles an hour in one of those roundabout things.”

TMZ reported that police were not called to the scene, and no one was injured.

For those concerned about the car, Davis added he’s hopefully getting the dent in the car repaired later on Thursday.