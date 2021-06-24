Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at Olympic Trials Friday

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was an Olympian before he was an NFL player and his bid for another spot on the U.S. team will get underway on Friday.

Goodwin will take part in the long jump qualifying round at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. If he advances, Goodwin will jump for a spot on the team on Sunday.

Goodwin won the Olympic Trials in 2012 before finishing 10th at the London Summer Olympics. He failed to qualify for the team in 2016 while he was playing for the Bills and planned to try for the team last year before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to this summer.

“My chances are always high because you never know what could happen on that day,” Goodwin said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

The track and field competitions in Tokyo will take place from July 30 to August 8, so Goodwin will miss training camp time if he does make the team. He told Biggs the Bears have been supportive of his quest and we’ll know soon if they’ll have to plan for life without the wideout this summer.