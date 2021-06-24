NCAA fails to knock out lawsuit aimed at sharing TV money with athletes

Getty Images

It’s been a bad week for the NCAA.

Via USA Today, a federal judge has refused to dismiss a case in which athletes seek an order preventing the NCAA from limiting name, image, and likeness revenue, and that athletes receive damages based on the share of TV money and social-media revenue athletes would receive absent NIL limits.

The effort to receive a piece of the TV revenue may seem confusing at first blush, but the argument goes like this: Individual schools could offer a share of the revenue from television rights as an NIL payment but for NCAA rules preventing it.

The ruling doesn’t amount to a victory on the merits of the case; instead, it allows the case to go forward by rejecting the NCAA’s argument that the case should be thrown out.

The litigation raises an important point as the world finally wakes up to the manner in which athletes have been exploited by the NCAA and its member institutions. The NCAA not only has to worry about the rules dramatically changing moving forward but also must fret about various forms of financial liability for antitrust violations arising from the existing rules, which by rule would then be multiplied by three.