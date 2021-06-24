NFL focuses on minority candidates at coaching summit

Getty Images

The NFL highlighted several minority coaches this week at its Quarterback Coaching Summit in an attempt to improve the number of Black head coaches.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, praised Texans assistant coach Pep Hamilton, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and several others who gave presentations during this week’s webinar, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

“We want the best for our game, so this was confirmation that these young men are talented,” Vincent said, via Maaddi. “They’ve developed the best quarterbacks at the collegiate level. Now all of a sudden they can’t develop a quarterback; they can’t call plays. But they’re coaching the top-five draft picks year in and year out. Stop it. We’ve got work to do, but we’re committed to it.”

Despite 70 percent of players being minority, the NFL has only four Black General Managers and three Black head coaches.

The NFL’s two-day coaching summit followed Monday’s inaugural General Manager Forum. The Quarterback Coaching Summit was the fourth annual event. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, Giants owner John Mara and Bills owner Kim Pegula participated in the G.M. Forum.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Bears chairman George McCaskey and Steelers owner Art Rooney II participated in the coaching sessions.

Vincent said owners “understand the importance of why this inclusiveness is important for the game.”

Every team was represented by at least an owner, president, General Manager or head coach.