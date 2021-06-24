Non-vaccinated players who get COVID could end up not being paid

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Players who miss games due to a COVID-19 diagnosis in 2021 will indeed get paid, no questions asked. If those players are vaccinated.

If a player isn’t vaccinated, a COVID-19 diagnosis could cause the player to lose pay for all games missed because of it.

Per a letter agreement dated Tuesday, a copy of which PFT has obtained, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed that a team “may not challenge whether or not a player’s COVID-19 infection is football-related if . . . the player was fully vaccinated at the time he contracted the virus; and the player received an initial negative test for COVID-19 upon timely reporting to preseason training camp during the 2021 League Year, and he did not have a subsequent unexcused absence from preseason training camp.”

Even if the vaccinated player tests positive after the regular-season bye week, the team may not challenge whether the positive test resulted from a football-related activity (i.e., catching COVID-19 while out of town).

By implication, teams can challenge whether a COVID-19 infection is football related for players who haven’t been vaccinated. Which, in theory, sets the stage for players who refuse to get vaccinated to potentially lose game checks if they can’t play.

Thus, the league and the union essentially have codified what we suggested two weeks ago. Players who don’t get vaccinated and who get COVID away from the facility should not be paid for missing games. While it could prompt a fight that would be resolved in arbitration (and, depending on the IR/NFI rules for 2021, could require the team to shelve the player for most if not all of the rest of the season), it’s another clear incentive for players who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated.

11 responses to “Non-vaccinated players who get COVID could end up not being paid

  2. I remember before I got the vaccine feeling a little bit of trepidation about it. But, yeah, wanting to be safe for my family and be a contributing member of society, I got it. The day after the second dose was pretty miserable, but life has been FANTASTIC since. I go maskless everywhere now. Life is almost like 2019 again.

    Get the vaccine, people.

  3. If they are so worried about the vaccine “risks” or need more time to do “research” then these unvaccinated players can opt out of the 2021 season.

  5. So now there’s about 600,001 reasons to get vaccinated for Pro football players.

  7. The unvaccinated players are making a bet that they have no control over:

    If no other player or category A or B staff (those with access to players) are not covid positive within the disease incubation period, then the team can assume the player acquired the illness off-work.

    Unvaccinated players expecting to be paid while ill are betting multiple guys on the team will also get sick.

  9. Let’s remember, the idea of the vaccine is not about no getting Covid, Is about preventing Covid from sending you to a ICU or killing you, you know like it has with more of 600.000 Americans in a year.

  10. Makes sense. If you decide not to get vaccinated (which is your right), you could cost the NFL / your team (your employer) a lot of money when games are missed or cancelled. It’s that money that allows your employer to pay you. So make your decision based off of that, and live with the consequences either way.

  11. With the vaccine you can still catch covid, just with less serious symptoms. So the vaccinated players who test positive, and can still spread it will be paid?

