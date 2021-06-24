Report: Steelers in talks with Trai Turner

Getty Images

The Steelers released right guard David DeCastro on Thursday, and DeCastro reportedly is evaluating his future.

It explains why the Steelers had veteran guard Trai Turner in for a visit last week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Steelers are in talks with Turner’s representation. The sides do not have a deal yet, but all signs certainly point to Turner replacing DeCastro.

Turner, who turned 28 this month, made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019 with the Panthers. Carolina traded him to the Chargers last year, and he missed seven games with a groin injury.

The Chargers cut him in March to clear more than $11 million in cap space.

Turner deemed himself 100 percent healthy last week.