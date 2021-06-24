Report: Xavien Howard remains “adamant” about getting a raise

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins claim that they have a “unique situation” with cornerback Xavien Howard. Ultimately, there’s nothing “unique” about it.

A player wants more money than he’s due to make, and he’s using the leverage that comes from a threatened or actual denial of services to get what he wants.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Howard remains “adamant” about getting a raise. The team’s decision to extend other players has resulted in Howard become “even more dug in.”

Predicts Jackson on Howard: “If he doesn’t get a new deal with more money, this could stretch well into August.”

Again, a player not operating under his rookie contract faces daily fines in the amount of $50,000 — and the fines cannot be waived once the impasse ends. So there will be a significant expense if Howard doesn’t show up.

But the Dolphins won’t have him around if they don’t blink, or at least if they don’t find a compromise. They knew or should have known, when signing him to a six-year contract in 2019, that Howard could outperform the deal. He did. Now, they’re dealing with the aftermath of that.

One easy solution would be to move future money into 2021, with an understanding that they’ll rip up the deal in a year. While the team may position itself behind the shield of “bad precedent,” a franchise’s handling of contracts given to star players rarely opens the floodgates for renegotiations. Indeed, the easiest position the Dolphins can take if someone other than Xavien Howard wants a new deal with four years left on his current contract, the Dolphins need to simply say: “You’re not Xavien Howard.”

Unless the Dolphins come up with a solution, they may have to get by with a full roster of not Xavien Howards.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Xavien Howard remains “adamant” about getting a raise

  1. How many of these players actually keep outperforming their contracts year after year. Rarely plus throw in a year of injuries in most cases. So to assume that they will keep outperforming is not sound.

  4. Then sit him on the bench or let him no show. He doesn’t have the pocket books on the rookie salary to miss that many days. Players and teams need to just start honoring contracts for what they really are. They’re becoming out of control on both ends with teams cutting people and players demanding raises every other year.

  5. We get ticked off at these stories, but I am not mad at them. You have leverage so use it. If any of us had the leverage to demand a raise, a better office, private parking or whatever, we would use it. None of us would say “well, gee… I did sign a contract with my boss.” The problem we have is that most of us– me included– know that our boss would say “if you don’t like it, you’re welcome to leave.”

  6. Does he want to be the highest paid DB on his team or in the league it makes a big difference on if he will play for Miami again…..

  7. A guy has a career season getting 10 INT’s, when he previously only had 12 INT’s for his entire 4 year career, and thinks he deserves top $$$ at the position? LOL!!! Glad Miami has to deal with that.

  8. They should have a rule mandating 3 years being the max length of contracts. At least that would limit the time a player might feel he’s underpaid. It’ll never happen, of course.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.