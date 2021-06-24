Steelers can’t get approval to return to Latrobe for training camp

Getty Images

The Steelers wanted to return to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for training camp this year. The NFL decided not to allow it.

The Steelers have announced that their plan for “safely hosting training camp on campus with fans” was not approved by the league, given the COVID protocols.

The Steelers will instead split training camp between their practice facility and Heinz Field. The Steelers will host fans at Heinz Field “for a select number of practices.”

It’s clear from the statement that the Steelers wanted to go back to Latrobe, but that the league said no. No specifics were provided regarding the actual or perceived flaws in the team’s proposed, and rejected, plan.