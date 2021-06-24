Steelers release David DeCastro

Getty Images

The Steelers offensive line lost center Maurkice Pouncey to retirement and two other starters to free agency early in the offseason and the changes will not stop there.

The team announced the release of longtime right guard David DeCastro on Thursday. He was set to make $8.75 million this season and the Steelers will clear that amount of cap space while taking on over $5.5 million in dead money.

DeCastro was in attendance at the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month, but he did not participate in drills. He did not speak to the media while camp was in session, so the reason he was off the field is not known. He missed three games last season with knee and abdominal injuries and had ankle surgery in the 2020 offseason.

The Steelers had guard Trai Turner in for a visit recently and DeCastro’s departure could open the door for his addition to the offensive line.

DeCastro was a 2012 first-round pick by the Steelers. He made two All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls during his 124-game run as a starter in Pittsburgh.