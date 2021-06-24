Steelers release David DeCastro

Posted by Josh Alper on June 24, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT
The Steelers offensive line lost center Maurkice Pouncey to retirement and two other starters to free agency early in the offseason and the changes will not stop there.

The team announced the release of longtime right guard David DeCastro on Thursday. He was set to make $8.75 million this season and the Steelers will clear that amount of cap space while taking on over $5.5 million in dead money.

DeCastro was in attendance at the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month, but he did not participate in drills. He did not speak to the media while camp was in session, so the reason he was off the field is not known. He missed three games last season with knee and abdominal injuries and had ankle surgery in the 2020 offseason.

The Steelers had guard Trai Turner in for a visit recently and DeCastro’s departure could open the door for his addition to the offensive line.

DeCastro was a 2012 first-round pick by the Steelers. He made two All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls during his 124-game run as a starter in Pittsburgh.

5 responses to “Steelers release David DeCastro

  1. Wow this is a shocker! I’m not a steelers fan so I don’t watch all of their games, but Decastro always seemed to be a stud and played at an elite level. One teams gonna get an elite OL for pennies on the dollar.

  2. The man was not healthy all last year. The moment I started reading articles about him not participating in OTAs, and Minicamp, it was only a matter of time.

    You will be missed, David.

  3. Well if the Bengals don’t rush to sign him, who knows what their plans are. I remember when they drafted Kevin Zeitler that same year and we were all over getting DeCastro; he’d be a fantastic fit!

  4. Crazy how this was guy was seen as a bust his first 3 seasons and Joe Thuney is on a HOF career path, unable to make more than 1 All Pro or go to Pro Bowls.

    Classic.

    Everyone who plays in NE stinks and everyone on Pitt is a future HOFer.

  5. It is officially a rebuild. And not just a rebuild of the O-line.

    Bringing back Big Ben at a minimum deal actually saved cap money, and they are releasing veterans who were expensive.

    May finish fourth in the AFC North.

