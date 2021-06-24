Steelers sign Trai Turner

Getty Images

It didn’t take the Steelers long to find a replacement for David DeCastro.

Just hours after releasing DeCastro with a non-football injury designation, the Steelers signed Trai Turner. Turner’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the move.

Turner visited the Steelers last week.

The 27-year-old Turner went to five straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019 with the Panthers before he was traded to the Chargers last year. Turner was a starter when healthy but missed seven games because of injuries in 2020.

DeCastro started 13 games last year, and Turner will be expected to move into the starting lineup right away in Pittsburgh.