Bengals OC Brian Callahan can see and feel Joe Burrow’s rapport with Ja’Marr Chase

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said during OTAs that he feels his chemistry with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is “right back to where it was” when the two players were winning a national title at LSU in 2019.

That chemistry is obvious to those who are getting their first up-close look at the duo as well. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said he’s seen a higher comfort level for Burrow with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in their second year working together, but that Burrow and Chase have an even deeper connection.

“The cool thing is Joe’s done that with Ja’Marr for two years and this is the third year of doing it,” Callahan said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “They got a good rapport. You can see it and feel it. They know how to communicate with each other. I think that’s exciting for me. They don’t really need to get to know each other. They do know each other.”

Adding Chase to a receiver group that already had Boyd and Higgins looks like a good way to build on the promise that Burrow showed as a rookie, although the group’s value will be minimized if the team can’t do a better job of giving Burrow time to throw the ball.