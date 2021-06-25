Damien Harris: I want to build off everything I did last year

Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris emerged as the team’s top rushing threat in 2020.

In his second season out of Alabama, Harris led New England with 691 yards on the ground. He started all 10 games in which he played, missing six due to injury.

In an interview with the Patriots’ website, Harris said his goal for the offseason has been to “improve everything.”

“Every part of my game — physically, mentally, emotionally. You name it, I wanted to improve,” Harris said, via WEEI. “Last year, having my first real opportunity to play in the National Football League, it was a great experience. It obviously could have gone better in a lot of aspects, but it’s a new year. It’s a new opportunity. I just wanted to build off of everything I did last year and continue to improve each and every day.”

Harris, a third-round pick in 2019, is one of several backs on New England’s roster, including Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, and Rhamondre Stevenson.

But with New England’s offense gaining several new weapons through free agency, Harris could see less focus from defensive game plans. That could be a recipe for even more success out of the backfield for him in 2021.