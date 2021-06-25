Daniel Jones: Everyone’s locked into what Joe Judge is saying

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants fired Ben McAdoo during his second season as their head coach and they fired Pat Shurmur just after his second season came to an end, so Joe Judge is trying to buck recent history this year.

Judge piloted the Giants to a 6-10 mark in 2020 and that was good enough to keep them in the hunt for a division title during a down year in the NFC East. This offseason saw the Giants make some big additions in free agency in what many believe is a push for a radical change in fortunes after four straight years out of the playoffs.

According to quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants shouldn’t have any problem when it comes to players buying into what Judge is saying.

“He’s a great leader,” Jones said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Every time he’s up in front of the team, everyone’s listened, everyone’s sitting up straight and locked into what he’s saying. Certainly has the respect of the team and the guys. That’s because of how well he knows the game, how well he knows the game across the board. Offense, defense, special teams. He just knows football and guys respect that.”

Bill Belichick’s assistants from New England haven’t had much success once they’ve moved onto head coaching jobs, but Judge and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores have shown some signs that they could avoid the same fate as others on that list. A playoff berth for the Giants this season would be a big step in that direction.