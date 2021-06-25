David DeCastro on his future: A lot of variables; a lot of questions

Getty Images

David DeCastro is only 31. He has missed only seven games the past eight seasons, making six Pro Bowls in that time.

But after the Steelers released DeCastro on Thursday, the offensive guard sounds as if he’s leaning toward retirement.

DeCastro needs surgery for bone spurs on his ankle that were an ongoing problem last year. He has had two previous surgeries on the ankle.

He talked about giving it his “best shot” to play this year, but his “body didn’t cooperate.”

“I’ve thought about it all offseason,” DeCastro told Jim Conley of 93.7 The Fan. “I knew something was wrong. I wanted to give it that 18-month window, [which] is usually when you can tell with surgery, so I gave it time to rest then started working out, running and moving around, but I knew something wasn’t right.”

DeCastro said it will be a minimum of two months after surgery before he can even contemplate a return. Even then, he might need more time.

So DeCastro will not be signing with a new team anytime soon, if at all.

“I don’t know if it would need more [time],” DeCastro said. “Definitely getting older your body doesn’t recover like it used to, and if you start pounding on it right away, stuff doesn’t come back. A lot of variables. A lot of questions. Kind of taking it day-by-day.”