George Kittle: We’re sharing our strategy with guys at Tight End University

Getty Images

Dozens of the league’s tight ends have gathered in Nashville this week for the inaugural Tight End University summit. Recently retired Greg Olsen, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, and San Francisco’s George Kittle put together the event to help share knowledge between those who play one of the game’s toughest positions.

“I’m a big believer that you surround yourself with good people which brings the best out of you,” Kittle said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re sharing our strategy with guys. Our mindsets, how you approach the game. All of this is for the tight end position to take a step forward. I’m excited that we have such a great group of guys.”

Activities have included film-study sessions and on-field work.

Part of why Kittle wanted to put the summit together is because he “100 percent” feels bothered that tight ends can be devalued when they “do everything.”

“I think TE is the most unique and diverse position,” Kittle said. “It’s the most fun position because it’s the only one on the field where you get to do everything that a football player does. You run block, you pass pro, you get to run routes and catch the football.”

There are 49 tight ends attending the festivities in Nashville, which run through Friday.