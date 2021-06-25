Giants’ Xavier McKinney angry with the Eagles for giving up in last game of season

Getty Images

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had the first interception of his NFL career in the final moments of the last game of the 2020 season, sealing a win over the Cowboys and putting the Giants in a position where if Philadelphia beat Washington that night, the Giants would go to the playoffs.

Instead, the Eagles didn’t even try that night, benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for backup Nate Sudfeld on the field and all but handing the game to Washington. McKinney still isn’t happy about that.

On the All Things Covered podcast, McKinney was asked if he still feels anger with the Eagles for that.

“I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t, man. I’m not gonna lie,” McKinney said. “It was tough. That was my first pick. . . . It was a winnable game for them.”

McKinney said it was difficult to see the Eagles not even try.

“I turn on the game and I start watching, and I’m like, ‘Damn, they just about to give it up.’ They gave it up, man. It was rough, it was rough to see it happen like that,” McKinney said.

McKinney said he’s confident that this is the year the Giants will make the playoffs.