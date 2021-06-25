Jeremy Reaves believes Jamin Davis has a chance to make a big impact right away

Getty Images

Jamin Davis hasn’t even played a preseason game yet, but the Washington Football Team is high on the linebacker after seeing him in the offseason program. As the 19th overall choice, Davis is expected to be a “high-impact guy” on an already really good defense.

“He’s got a chance to be special,” safety Jeremy Reaves said on 106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny Show this week, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s very instinctual, very smart. He understands the game. He understands leverages, passing concepts. The kid’s got it all honestly.”

Davis started only one season at Kentucky, but he led the Wildcats with 102 tackles last season while also totaling 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and a touchdown in 10 games.

“He’s a very well-rounded football player, and he’s got that confidence and swagger that you like at linebacker,” Reaves said. “I know me personally I’m going to knock somebody’s face off, but I know he’s going to knock somebody’s face off, too. It makes our job easier when you’ve got a guy like that, and he can freaking run, too. So it’s very convenient for the guys in the back.”