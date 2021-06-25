Kareem Hunt thinks he and Nick Chubb can both reach 1,000 yards in 2021

Getty Images

There was a point last season where it seemed a near certainty that Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt would both reach 1,000 yards rushing. In early December, even Browns RBs coach Stump Mitchell said it was “going to happen.”

Chubb and Hunt each had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. But only Chubb went over 1k on the ground with 1,067. Hunt finished the year with 841.

Talking to the media at his local youth football camp, Hunt said Thursday he thinks it’s very possible for he and Chubb to both reach that mark in 2021 — especially since there’s an additional game.

“I believed it was possible last year, too, but some things happened,” Hunt said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “We’ll learn from it and get better and hopefully continue to put in good work this year.”

There are multiple ways the Browns could get Hunt and Chubb to 1,000. But Hunt seems more concerned with just executing the offense as it’s called during games.

“Whatever [head coach Kevin] Stefanski calls, either Nick or I are going to make it work,” Hunt said. “So if that’s both of us on the field at the same time, that’s both of us on the field at the same time. We’re going to find a way to make it work and get the job done. That’s just how we’ve got to look at it. it doesn’t matter if we’re on the field or not together, we’re going to find a way to get the job done.”

Hunt finished 2020 with 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. Chubb had 1,217 yards from scrimmage and 12 total TDs — illustrating the importance of both players in the scheme.