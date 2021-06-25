Marquise Goodwin doesn’t qualify for long jump finals at Olympic Trials

USA TODAY Sports

Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will not be going to the Summer Olympics for a second time.

Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. Goodwin finished 19th among 24 participants in the qualifying round and only the top 12 jumpers move on to Sunday’s final.

His best jump on Friday was 24’10”, which was well shorter than when he jumped more than 27 feet to win the Olympic Trials ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Goodwin would have missed training camp time had he qualified for Tokyo. Now he’ll be able to devote his full attention to making the Bears’ 53-man roster.