Masks would be required to attend Saints games today, but the Saints expect that to change

The Saints will have a full house when the 2021 season begins. The only remaining question is whether fans at the Superdome will be required to wear masks.

The team has announced that, if the season were to begin today, New Orleans “would require fans to wear masks” for a game with full capacity. However, the Saints expect that to change.

“As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we fully expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required,” the statement explains.

The Saints also emphasize that no proof of vaccination will be required for attendance. The Saints say in the release that “100 percent” of the coaching and football operations staff have been vaccinated, and that the Saints are among the top three teams in player vaccination rates.