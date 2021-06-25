Pat Surtain II: I’ve definitely got to earn my stripes

USA TODAY Sports

Though the Broncos could have selected a quarterback with the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, they instead elected to pick a corner.

Patrick Surtain II was the choice, putting him on a defense that already has veterans Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, and Ronald Darby. The son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback of the same name, Surtain understood coming in he has a lot of work to do to crack the starting lineup.

“I’ve got to most definitely earn my stripes,” Surtain said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ website. “Nothing is given, everything is earned. I’ve got to go out there and prove myself each and every snap, each and every play. I’m just looking forward to it.”

Surtain also noted that he liked being around the veterans during the offseason program, since he learned a lot from them.

“I just want to know things that they know about on the field, different techniques I could use,” Surtain said. “You always don’t want to be one-dimensional. You always want to pick certain guys’ brains and try to emulate their game … and learn some certain things from their game because you know they’ve been in the league for a long time. Just to be able to pick their brains will help me a lot.”

Surtain started 38 consecutive games at Alabama, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in his collegiate career.