Patrick Peterson explains why all NFL players should get vaccinated

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 25, 2021, 9:56 AM EDT
USA Today

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has told his players that they’re going to have a harder time this year if they’re unvaccinated. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson hopes all his teammates got the message.

Peterson said on his podcast that unvaccinated players are putting themselves at risk of having to miss games, either because they get COVID-19 or because they have close contacts with people who do, and that if you’re taking that risk, you’re not doing everything you can to help your team win.

“Why not put yourself in the best position possible to win a championship?” Peterson said.

Peterson noted that unvaccinated players will have to go through all the COVID-19 safety protocols that players went through last year, while fully vaccinated players will have far more freedom.

“If you’re not vaccinated you’re just living in a different world,” Peterson said. “Why put yourself at risk of going through that again?”

Peterson said he had no side effects from the vaccine.

“I am vaccinated,” Peterson said. “I was perfectly fine.”

That’s true of most people who get vaccinated. The vaccine has proven safe and effective, and players who aren’t getting vaccinated are letting unfounded fears prevent them from doing what’s best for themselves and their teams.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Patrick Peterson explains why all NFL players should get vaccinated

  2. Again, I vaccinated because it would make my life easier. But to proclaim it safe when we have no long term data is presumptuous and a bit ridiculous. It was rushed through as an emergency measure. We’ll know better of it was truly safe in maybe a decade…

  4. The next 10-15 years lawsuits are going to come out because there will be alleged or causual side-effects from the vaccine- and a lot of them will be “I could not work” or “was pressured into taking it” type. It will be a lawyers paradise. IMHO still better to get vaccinated though…

  5. Vaccination is not needed if someone has the antibodies for COVID, either from exposure or infection. Just do the blood test. It’s easy and then you find who is really immune.

  6. A cause of death that did not exist in America in 2019 (covid 19) became our 4th leading cause of death in 2020. The death toll is now over 600,000 of our fellow citizens. Hellooo! Get vaccinated… if not for yourself, do it so you don’t become a carrier/spreader who infects others. Thank you.

  7. “But to proclaim it safe when we have no long term data is presumptuous and a bit ridiculous”

    All you have to go on is the data available. I took my chances with the shot rather then the respirator. I have had no issues.

  8. Peterson is on point. What’s the consequence of not getting the vaccine to the team? To those players who are concerned about the long term effects of the vaccine, are you equally concerned about the long term impact of the pain killers and other drugs or treatments you get to be able to play or prolong your career?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.