Will Tim Tebow make the team in Jacksonville?

Getty Images

He has a spot on the 90-man roster. Will quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow make it to the 53-man roster?

John Reid of the Florida Times-Union takes a closer look at that question.

Tebow, 33 and soon to be 34, will have a hard time winning a roster spot. However, the same man who determines the contours of the final roster is the same man who gave Tebow a job when no one else was interested.

‘We all know this is a new position for him,” Meyer said earlier this month of Tebow, via Reid. ”You wish you could see and do more. In spring football you have full pads and scrimmages, and you can really evaluate, but it’s kind of tough right now. But he’s a great teammate. He’s picked it up decently.”

Likely to make the team at the tight end position are James O'Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell. Tebow, as explained by Reid, will be competing with Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson.

Training camp and the preseason will involve a degree of physicality that the offseason program didn’t entail. Tebow will have an opportunity to separate himself once it’s time to put the pads on. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has addressed that dynamic.

“Some of the things that the tight end position is asked to do is really not going to show up in a camp like this,” Bevell said, via Reid. “It’s a physical position, it’s part offensive line and it’s part wide receiver. So some of the stuff is not going to be able to show up [in the offseason program], but it’s a much-improved room from top to bottom.”

At a minimum, Tebow seems to be destined to land on the practice squad — especially if it once again has up to 16 players per team. Then, he can be called up for a game or two, score a short-yardage touchdown or two, and maybe end up on the 53-man roster at some point.