Colin Cowherd insists that Tom Brady was talking about the Bears when explaining that a team was interested in him late in the 2020 free-agency process before deciding against signing him and (as Brady put it) “sticking with that motherf–ker.” Per multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, it wasn’t the Bears.

That doesn’t answer who it was. The Colts and Chargers don’t fit, because they weren’t “sticking with” anyone in 2020. Both teams signed new quarterbacks in free agency, and the Chargers later drafted rookie of the year Justin Herbert. The Titans make no sense; quarterback Ryan Tannehill had just won the NFL’s comeback player of the year award, and he’d beaten Brady in his final game as a Patriot.

Besides, the Titans hardly settled for Tannehill. The four-year contract he signed before free agency even began ultimately had a better four-year cash flow and guarantee than the deals later signed by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Put simply, if the Titans were thinking about upgrading to a 43-year-old Tom Brady, they wouldn’t then pivot to Tannehill with such a major financial commitment.

The trail of breadcrumbs keeps leading back to the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo. So what if both players are represented by the same agent? Brady basically represents himself, negotiating the number and telling Don Yee to draw up the paperwork. Brady’s not going to alter his opinions about other Yee clients.

Here’s hoping that Brady gets asked the question at some point in training camp, and that he answers it. And that the answer falls within the 10-percent window when he actually tells the truth.

21 responses to “Source: Bears weren’t the team Tom Brady was referring to

  2. It amazes me that something that is so trivial and meaningless can get this much talk.
    Shows just how hard up the collective we are for football info.
    I think we all need a little help, maybe a meeting or two….

  3. Weren’t the Browns rumored to have interest in Tom Brady and OBJ back then? I hope he wasn’t talking about Baker

  4. Makes sense, I read Bears were always interested but Brady rejected them, not the other way around

  5. I thought it was the Raiders and Carr. They were the team that emerged early in the process and then that went away. It also would fit being a team that he wouldn’t have actually gone to because their defense has been atrocious for nearly 20 years now.

  6. I’m not convinced that he wasn’t talking about Tannehill, who, let’s face it, is never going to win a super bowl. I’m not saying that he was talking about Tannehill, I’m just saying that that argument left me feeling more convinced that he was.

  7. He was talking about the 9ERS!! He’s from the bay. He grew up a 9ER fan and was pissed.

    Just like myself and Aaron Rodgers was pissed off when he was passed on.

    Just get one thing straight. The 9ERS had so many injuries last season nobody could have won a SB with the injuries they had. I’m not mad at Brady or the front office for passing on Brady.

    Is what it is!!! Haters can hate and say what they want but, idgaf. We run the state of CA and the west coast. We’ve chased one team out the bay and slap the chargers and lambs in head to head matchups,HOFs, and fanbase in the state and globally. We run the NFC west and west coast regardless of who suits up on game day.

    You can’t write the history of the NFL without the 9ERS!!!!

    BANG BANG!!!

  8. TB12 wanted to go somewhere with at least a 65% chance of winning, that wasn’t the Bears. Nagy’s offense comes directly from KC and requires a mobile QB, not Tom’s style at all – and in a division (at the time) with the Pack/AR owning the Bears? uh no.

    49ers/JimmyG, no mystery at all!

  9. San Fran makes no sense. Brady and Jimmy G get along very well from all accounts and the 49ers were coming off a Super Bowl so sticking with their QB isn’t a shock. It was probably a team no one was aware of.

  11. Tom Brady doesn’t care enough about Mitch Trubisky to call him “that m effer”, Trubisky probably doesn’t exist to him.

  12. You’re wrong as you are 80% of the time. It was either Raiders, Titans or 49ers. All are possibilities. He would never go to bears.

  13. He didn’t name a team nor a player so what’s the big deal. Aren’t all players want revenge if they feel slighted or disrespected?

  14. realfootballfan says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:15 pm
    I thought it was the Raiders and Carr. They were the team that emerged early in the process and then that went away. It also would fit being a team that he wouldn’t have actually gone to because their defense has been atrocious for nearly 20 years now.
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Carr is coming off a season where he passed for over 4,100 yards, 27 TDs vs 9 INTs and had a higher completion percentage then Brady. Do you really think Brady would be upset/surprised the Raiders are sticking with Carr? Now look at the teams with oft injured and mediocre at best QBs (49ers/Broncos). #martymcfly

  16. A team he didn’t want to play for rules out the 49ers. The obvious answer is the Steelers, with the MFer being BigBen. Think about it.

  17. Has anyone considered Colin Cowherd doesn’t know what he’s talking about?

  18. That Santa Clara brain trust really nailed this one. Go with the backup over the GOAT? Good call. Now they’ve got 2 career backups and a snowball’s chance of not finishing in the cellar… again.

  19. Even the Bears aren’t that stupid. If it had been a year or two earlier, maybe, but everybody knew Trubisky wasn’t the answer last year. They wouldn’t have passed up Brady. They got Foles because they knew Trubisky wasn’t going to work out, though Foles turned out to be a big mistake.

  21. I think without question it was Jimmy G as the MF. Obviously. If it was anyone else he would have never used MF. Jimmy G was trying to take his job. His reps. Tommy wouldn’t refer to Carr or Tru or Tannehill as a MF without some animosity. And omg the Niners traded way you and multiple firsts, for Lance? Lol just because he slightly looks like Mahomes,…well you know the rest.

