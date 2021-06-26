Steve Keim recognizes value of building around Kyler Murray on his rookie contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2021, 10:03 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals Introduce Kyler Murray
Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim thinks he has an incredibly valuable asset in a franchise quarterback who can not yet negotiate for a new contract.

Kyler Murray is heading into Year 3 with the Cardinals and has a cap hit of just $9.76 million, a bargain for a franchise quarterback. Keim says that’s a great position for a G.M. to be in.

“Now, with a guy like Kyler Murray, the thing that is so exciting for me is having the opportunity to build around a young player, a guy you can grow with as an organization and as a roster,” Keim said. “And there are different things you can do, especially with a rookie contract, as opposed to a veteran who is making a considerable part of your salary cap.”

After his third season, Murray will be able to negotiate for a new contract, so the Cardinals may not have a bargain much longer. It also may be the year when head coach Kliff Kingsbury has to prove he can win or be replaced. So the Cardinals need to win now, with Murray’s value relative to his cap hit perhaps at the highest point it will ever be.

5 responses to “Steve Keim recognizes value of building around Kyler Murray on his rookie contract

  1. lol!!

    This guy is one of the league’s biggest idiots. Clueless.

    They kept paying Fitzgerald for no reason, got fleeced in the Chandler Jones deal (while NE won 2 SBs with Thuney on a rookie deal), and drafted a guy at qb 1st overall who can’t take snaps from under Center due to his height.

    Oh, he also had a DUI and just overpaid numerous free agents and drafted a Rover in Rd 1.

    lol

  3. And this would be the biggest indication that Keim is clueless. You don’t build around barely average, undersized QB’s incapable of winning games.

  4. cakesw says:
    June 26, 2021 at 10:23 am
    Patriot fans still can’t accept they lost the Chandler Jones trade…
    After which the Patriots went to 3 more Super Bowls, winning two, setting off even more reality disconnect in fans, watching those duckboat parades and weeping for the poor trades and signings. Losers.

  5. cakesw says:
    June 26, 2021 at 10:23 am
    Patriot fans still can’t accept they lost the Chandler Jones trade…

    Choosing Mr. February, cap health, 3 SB appearances, drafting a HOF Guard all say otherwise.

    There was nothing to lose other than extra meaningless sacks, poor edge setting, no coverage ability and 17 mil per for a one trick pony 4-3 DE.

    On top of that, Jones was on his knees on synethic marijuana (he has no idea what that really is), at the Foxborough FD making a fool of himself.

    The 2nd was turned into a HOF Guard and 2 rings. End of story.

    Thuney>Chandler Jones.

