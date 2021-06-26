With Morgan Moses, Jets again prioritize the offensive line

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas has once again showed that he views the offensive line as the key priority in rebuilding the roster.

Most recently, it was the addition of free agent offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets. Moses will get a $3.6 million base salary and up to $5.3 million if he plays 80 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps.

But it’s not just Moses. In the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, Douglas traded up for guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. On all the draft charts, the Jets overpaid for Vera-Tucker when they gave up picks No. 23, 66 and 86 to get up to pick No. 14, where Vera-Tucker went. But Douglas is showing that he doesn’t mind overpaying if it gets him the offensive linemen he wants.

Last year the Jets signed three starting offensive linemen in free agency: center Connor McGovern, guard Greg Van Roten and tackle George Fant. And last year the Jets also used their first-round draft pick, No. 11 overall, on offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

After taking quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the draft, Douglas has made clear that he has no higher priority than putting a good line in front of Wilson.