Harrison Smith on contract: Going to see what we can do

Harrison Smith is heading into his 10th season as a Vikings safety and he hopes that it is not his final one.

Smith is in the final year of the five-year extension he signed with the team in 2016 and told reporters at the team’s minicamp that he’d like to sign another deal that ensures he continues to play in Minnesota. He did not make it sound like there has been much meaningful discussion toward getting anything done, however.

“I don’t have a solid answer for you, but obviously I’ve been here going on 10 [seasons] and would love to be here in the future,” Smith said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Going to look at those things and see what we can do. That’s about it right now.”

Smith is one of several veteran Vikings defensive players in the final year of their deals and the unit’s ability to bounce back from a dismal 2020 showing may determine how they decide to go forward on that side of the ball.