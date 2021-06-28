Brandon Jacobs: Three teams have shown interest in me as a defensive end

Getty Images

Former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs said last month that he wants to make an NFL comeback as a defensive end and it sounds like he may get that chance this summer.

Jacobs turns 39 next month and last played in 2013, but he said he thinks he “can be one of the best in the league right now” despite his lack of experience on the defensive side of the ball. He also said his agent has heard from three teams interested in seeing what he can do this summer.

“I don’t want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it’ll be a shock,” Jacobs said, via Keyon K. Jeff of HoumaToday.com. “If I don’t get an opportunity, it’s fine. I’m currently coaching high school football and running a youth program, which I’m perfectly content with doing the rest of my life.”

Jacobs said one of the reasons he picked Auburn over LSU for college was because he thought then-LSU head coach Nick Saban would move him to defensive end. Picking running back worked out well for Jacobs at that point and we’ll see if his late bid for a new position winds up working out for him.