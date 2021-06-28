Carson Wentz to Trey Lance: Don’t let pressure change you, just go play

USA TODAY Sports

49ers quarterback Trey Lance was back in his college town recently and this year’s third overall pick got a chance to hear some advice from the only other North Dakota State player in history to be selected with one of the top three picks in the NFL Draft.

Lance was in Fargo for a charity softball game hosted by Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was picked second overall by the Eagles in the 2016 draft. Wentz’s promising start in Philly unraveled thanks to injuries and a sharp decline in his play during the 2020 season. He was traded to the Colts this offseason and is facing questions about whether he can turn things around.

In May, Wentz answered a question about the pressure associated with those questions by saying he has to “go to work and block out the outside noise.” His advice to Lance about dealing with the expectations that come with a team trading up to take you third overall was to do the same thing.

“There are going to be a million things pulling you in one direction, then the other direction, pressure, expectations, all these things,” Wentz said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But I know Trey. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s young, age-wise, but he’s very mature. I know he’s going to be just fine. He’s in a great situation. They have a great culture there in San Fran, a good coaching staff. So I know he’s going to do a great job, and I’m excited for him. I just keep telling him to be himself: ‘Don’t let any of those things change who you are, change your values, change your perspective on football. Just go play.'”

Wentz and Lance will get another chance to catch up when the 49ers host the Colts on October 24. Wentz should be starting for Indy if he’s healthy, but it remains to be seen if Lance will be on the field or on the sideline backing up Jimmy Garoppolo for that contest.