Demaryius Thomas announces his retirement

Getty Images

After not playing at all last year, former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has made it official that he won’t play again.

Thomas acknowledged that it isn’t easy to give up the sport you love and have dedicated your life to.

“Mainly it’s like for the last year or so or whatever it’s been, it’s just been trying to find myself,” Thomas told DenverBroncos.com. “Of course you know leaving ball, it’s a tough thing. It’s a tough thing to get away from because guys be trying to find that urge [of what] to do next, and it’s nothing like ball that you could do next. So I’ve just been working on myself and trying to find myself.”

In his 10-year NFL career, Thomas caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns, with most of that production coming in the four years he played with Peyton Manning — four years that ended with the Broncos winning the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

Thomas was a first-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2010 and played with them until 2018, when he was traded mid-season to the Texans. He signed with the Patriots in 2019, but they traded him to the Jets, and he finished his career with one season in New York.