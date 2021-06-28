Derek Carr: I would always welcome playing with Davante Adams again

Getty Images

Once upon a time, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers receiver Davante Adams were college teammates at Fresno State.

The two were such a good pair that both became second-round picks in 2014. Adams has turned into one of the league’s best receivers and Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Adams’ current quarterback is in the middle of a dispute with Green Bay’s front office — though Adams has unequivocally stood by Aaron Rodgers throughout the process. But the wideout is entering the last year of his contract.

Because of that, Carr appears to be holding out hope that Adams will hit the market next spring. And if that happens, Carr would like a reunion.

“I’ve learned in this business you never shut a door on anything,” Carr told Bri Mellon of ABC 30 Fresno. “I think he’s obviously the best receiver — everybody says one of the best, he’s the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He’s been one of my best friends since we were in college. I love the guy.

“I would always welcome [playing] with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven’t seen yet. And I’m always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. So when that time comes, it will be a full-court press.”

With Carr as the starting quarterback, Adams caught 102 passes for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman and 131 passes for 1,719 yards with 24 TDs as a redshirt sophomore, his final year at Fresno State. Adams led the league with 18 touchdowns last season, but his highest yardage output was in 2018, when he caught 111 passes for 1,386 yards.

Green Bay probably isn’t inclined to let Adams go anywhere. But if Adams does become a free agent, it would be interesting to see he and Carr reunite to find out if they can rekindle the chemistry they shared in college.