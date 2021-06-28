Eric Bieniemy: Head coaching job will happen at right place with right people

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s name has been up for many of the head coaching vacancies around the league the last two years, but he has failed to land any of those jobs.

The reasons why Bieniemy has not taken the next step up the coaching ladder have been questioned by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and others have expressed frustration with the inability of Bieniemy and other Black assistants to get top jobs around the league.

In a recent appearance on 105.7 The Fan, Bieniemy said he remains focused on the job he has now and noted how good a job it is thanks to the presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also said he remains confident that he will get the opportunity to become a head coach.

“At the end of the day like I always tell folks, I don’t allow anything to dictate my outcome or my future,” Bieniemy said, via Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports. “So the only thing we can do, alright, is to continue going back to work and to continue chopping wood. And when it’s all said and done we all are blessed to be placed in the situations that we are in because — first and foremost — we do have a job. I am blessed and fortunate to be working with a Hall of Fame head coach. On top of that, the quarterback ain’t bad, either. And we’ve had a great deal of success since we’ve been here. So I’m not complaining at all. Would I like to be a head coach? Yes I would. But you know what, it’s going to happen, at the right place, with the right people, at the right time.”

As long as the Chiefs remain one of the league’s best teams, Bieniemy’s name is sure to continue appearing on lists of head coaching candidates. Whether the pieces fall into place for him to move beyond that point will remain up in the air through the end of the year.