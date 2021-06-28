Giants LB calls Daniel Jones “a different type of competitor”

USA TODAY Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering the pivotal third season of his career. He’s displayed some flashes since New York selected him at No. 6 overall in 2019. But he hasn’t shown the kind of consistency that would make the Giants’ decision on his pending fifth-year option easy.

Still, one of Jones’ teammates is on the record this week with clear praise for the young signal-caller.

During a podcast appearance with Matt Lombardo of Fansided.com, second-year linebacker Cam Brown noted how glad he is to have Jones as the club’s QB.

“I fell in love with Daniel after the first week I hung out with him going through training camp last summer,” Brown said. “He’s just a different type of competitor.

“He’s ambitious. It’s almost sneaky-competitor, he’s a guy who’s very laid back, you’re going to sleep on him, but he’s going to outrun you, he’s going to out-bench you, do whatever he needs to do to get better, but he’s going to do it in a silent manner to take care of business. I’m a big fan of Daniel Jones, and I’m happy he’s our quarterback.”

Jones dealt with a hamstring injury last season, ending the year with 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 14 games. He also fumbled 11 times, losing six of them.

If Jones is to be the long-term solution in New York, he’ll have to tap into that strong competitiveness to create more success.