Harrison Smith: Having Patrick Peterson come in at corner is big

The Vikings’ secondary struggled through last season, leading the club to make some significant changes for 2021.

One move that should have a positive impact was signing former Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson.

The eight-time Pro Bowler signed with Minnesota after 10 seasons in Arizona and his experience is an asset for a team seeking a bounce-back year. That’s at least how safety Harrison Smith saw things when he spoke to reporters during minicamp.

“We were pretty young at corner last year. A lot of good players but just young,” Smith said, via Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star-Tribune. “There’s not a ton of guys like Pat out there, but having a guy like that come in at corner is big, not only his play, which is top notch, but just his presence and his knowledge, he can pass on to the young guys. Obviously safeties, corners, we’re always working together, so having vets on the outside and deep and young guys, it’s a good mix and we can learn a lot from each other.”

The Vikings also brought back Mackensie Alexander, signed Xavier Woods, and most recently signed Bashaud Breeland to re-vamp the secondary. With the talent acquired, Minnesota’s secondary should be in position to have a much better 2021.