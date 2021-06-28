Kyler Murray finds it “frustrating” and “weird” not to make the playoffs

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has been the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for two years, and he hasn’t been to the playoffs yet. He’s not happy about that.

Murray told the team’s website that

“Emotionally [last season] was definitely frustrating, especially for a guy like me,” Murray said. “I want to win. Not going to the playoffs is weird for me. I know it’s the NFL and I haven’t been yet, but . . . I’ve always played past the regular season, in every sport. It’s different. I am definitely not looking to get used to that. It’s definitely upsetting, lot of anger and frustrating when you are losing those games you think you should win. At the same time, I’m a self-motivated guy. I take all that as motivation.”

With Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury heading into Year 3, the time for the Cardinals to take the next step is now. If they don’t, Kingsbury may not be coaching Murray in Year 4.