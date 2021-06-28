Peyton Manning: I never played with anybody as big, strong, powerful and fast as Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

Peyton Manning had some strong praise for Demaryius Thomas today, on the occasion of Thomas announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Manning, who played with Thomas for four seasons in Denver, said nobody did it better.

“Congratulations on an incredible NFL career,” Manning said in a video directed at Thomas. “It was an honor and privilege to play with you, to be your teammate. I always had great respect for your toughness, your work ethic, your fearlessness across the middle, your ability to make big catches in big games. I never played with anybody as big and strong and powerful and as fast as you. I wish you all the best in this next chapter. Job well done, pal. All the way from Atlanta to Georgia Tech to the Denver Broncos. You did it the right way at the highest of levels and you did it for a long time. Proud to be your friend.”

In their four years together, Thomas caught 402 passes for 5,787 yards and 41 touchdowns. The Broncos went 50-14 in those four years, and the Manning-Thomas pairing concluded with the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50.