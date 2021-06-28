Raheem Mostert: 49ers rookie RBs handling transition to pros “so well”

Getty Images

Raheem Mostert is used to being part of a running back committee with the 49ers, but the names are going to be different this year.

Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are off the roster and Jeff Wilson is recovering from a torn meniscus that will keep him out for several months. Wayne Gallman signed with the team as a free agent and the 49ers also drafted Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell to ensure there will be plenty of competition for playing time.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mostert said he welcomes the chance to work with the young players and complimented how quickly they’ve been picking things up with the Niners.

“We all challenge each other, they’re gonna get the best out of me and I’m gonna try to get the best out of them,” Mostert said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Especially with the younger guys, Trey and Elijah, those two guys, they’re really learning under me right now and they’re understanding the game and what it takes to be a pro and they’re handling it so well.”

Mostert has the most experience in the offense, which should help his chances of filling a key role as long as he’s healthy. Given Kyle Shanahan’s fondness for using a variety of backs, Mostert’s willingness to share his knowledge will make his presence doubly beneficial to the offense.