Ravens see “big step” from Justin Madubuike in his second season

The Ravens didn’t make any significant outside additions to their defensive line group this offseason, but they do think there will be something different from last season.

Justin Madubuike was a third-round pick last season and he played 306 defensive snaps as a rotational player in 10 regular season and two playoff games as a rookie. As the offseason program wound down this month, his teammates and head coach John Harbaugh suggested that will be the floor for his contributions this time around.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said “you should see a big jump” from a player who had 19 tackles and a sack while Brandon Williams believes his younger teammate “can have as great of a season as he wants to” in 2021. Harbaugh agrees with his players about what the future holds for Madubuike.

“He played well last year, and I do think he’s taken a big step,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He dropped to the third round for whatever reason, and we were very, very fortunate and blessed to get him there. The way he played last year to where he is right now is very encouraging. So, I’m excited about him. I can tell you the defensive line is excited about him, too. I saw Derek Wolfe over there celebrating with him a couple times on some things he did well. So, yes — we’re fired up about Madubuike.”

Campbell, Williams and Wolfe may remain the starters up front in Baltimore, but it looks like Madubuike’s set to make a lot of progress on the path to the first team this year.