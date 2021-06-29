After experiencing homelessness, Najee Harris becomes an advocate

USA Today

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was homeless for much of his childhood, and now he’s using his platform to advocate for children in the same situation.

Harris met with California Governor Gavin Newsom recently and spoke about homeless services in his home state.

“I am not a politician, I am just here to shed light on the situation of homeless and hunger in California. We are all in position to help, I know I am, of course these guys up here are,” Harris said, via East County Today. “Me and my family were once homeless moving around the Bay Area—San Francisco, Richmond, Pinole, Hercules, Sacramento, I mean the list goes on and on. But we were evicted numerous times and had to stay in homeless shelters, friends houses, cars but as family we stuck together and made it through these tough times. Now I am in position to help people who were once in my shoes.”

Harris, whom the Steelers chose with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had a draft night party at a Bay Area homeless shelter where he stayed as a child.