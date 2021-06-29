Andrew Whitworth: It feels like this year will probably be the end

USA TODAY Sports

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has seemed to be on the verge of retirement every offseason for the last few years.

But now, Whitworth is really getting ready to hang up his cleats.

Entering his 16th season, Whitworth will turn 40 in December. During an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Whitworth discussed how that became a significant milestone after suffering a frustrating patella injury in 2013.

“I was like, if I get through this, I want to try to play until 40. And that was just like — I didn’t think that was realistic or that it’d ever happen. But I was like, I want to try to do that,” Whitworth said. “So this year, to me, it feels like this is it. This is like, I’ve put everything into trying to play this season and play at the level I want to. I feel like this will probably be the end, but I mean, all my closest friends would tell you that I’ve said that for about seven straight years. So I don’t know how believable that is, but it feels like it is.”

Whitworth has played for Los Angeles since 2017, when he was one of the first free agents who signed after Sean McVay was hired as head coach. He’s anchored the team’s offensive line ever since, though he missed nearly half the regular season last year with a torn MCL. He returned for both of the club’s playoff games.

He began his career with Cincinnati as a second-round pick in 2006. Whitworth spent 11 years with the Bengals.

Whitworth has played in 224 career games with 220 starts.