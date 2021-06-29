Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Tee Higgins is going to be a problem for defenses

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins had a strong rookie season in 2020, registering 67 receptions for 908 yards with six touchdowns.

As good as he was in his first year, it appears he’s prepared to take a significant step in 2021.

Quarterback Joe Burrow noted during minicamp that Higgins was stronger and faster than he looked as a rookie, saying Higgins is “going to have a big year.” Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan echoed the QB’s sentiment, noting how much time Higgins spent in the offseason to change his body.

“He’s more explosive,” Callahan said, via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals website. “I went back and watched some stuff the other day and looked at his routes on air right now and he’s markedly more explosive. It’s not necessarily that he’s gotten faster or that he’s a different type of player, he’s just now understanding how to bring those skills into practice every single day and the consistency that it requires to improve the speed you have to play with all the time.

“When you’re a young player, you kind of find your way through. I think he’s found that. Now he knows what it takes to get to the next level of his game. He put all the work in to do it. I’m very, very excited about where he is at and where he is headed. He’s going to be a problem for defenses.”

The Bengals receiving corps could sneak up on teams in 2021. The group already included Tyler Boyd, who has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. Plus, the club drafted Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5 overall in the spring. If Higgins looks as good in September as he had in the spring, Burrow may also have a big year for his second season as a pro.