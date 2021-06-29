Colts approved for full capacity crowds in 2021

Getty Images

All 32 NFL teams have been given the green light to welcome full capacity crowds for home games during the 2021 season.

The NFL said late last month that 30 teams had been given approval by local authorities and that the Broncos and Colts were on the same path. The Broncos announced they received the go-ahead early this month and the Colts did the same on Tuesday.

Lucas Oil Stadium operated at a limited capacity last season and Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement that he’s looking forward to seeing a full house again.

“We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever,” Irsay said. “But gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium are like family reunions, and it wasn’t quite the same without our entire Colts family alongside us. So we can’t wait to open the stadium doors to all our fans so they can take this journey with us as we work to bring a Super Bowl title back to Indianapolis.”

The Colts also announced that they will have fans in attendance for this summer’s training camp in Westfield, Indiana. No fans were permitted at last year’s camp, which took place in Indianapolis.