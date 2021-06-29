Dak Prescott declines to state his vaccine status, says it’s a personal decision for everyone

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott declined to state whether he was received a vaccine for COVID-19 and said that he wouldn’t push teammates one way or another with their decisions when it comes to the subject.

“For me I think it’s important just for everybody to educate themselves on the reason of why to get vaccinated and why it can either help in their cause or maybe help the world,” Prescott said in an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC DFW.

Vaccines are the tool that is helping the country get back to some semblance of normal. When it comes to the football season, players that have been fully vaccinated will have more “normal” available to them than teammates who don’t. And from a competitive aspect, the idea that you would pass on taking an option that would keep you from missing games would seem to be a fairly simple choice to make, especially when considering how much professional athletes do to keep themselves in peak shape otherwise.

But there is a line for the NFL and teams to walk when it comes to just how vigorously they are trying to get their players inoculated. Prescott said he would leave that decision-making process up to each of his teammates to decide for themselves.

“But it’s not necessarily something I’d like to share or something I’d like to promote or say ‘hey, you should, you shouldn’t,'” Prescott said. “Because when you’re putting in a vaccination obviously you’re putting something that’s foreign that obviously the experts put together and made the decision that that’s the best way to go about it, but it’s all up to your belief and I’m not the one to try to move people and tell them, ‘hey, you need to do this, you need to do that’ because we all react individual to everything.”