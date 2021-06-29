Emmitt Smith joins forces with Jill Biden for a vaccination push in Texas

Getty Images

Whether due to procrastination, hesitation, or strident beliefs that the vaccinations contain microchips that become synchronized with 5G towers and/or allow our bodies to wear refrigerator magnets as jewelry, not enough people have gotten the jab. In Texas, Hall of Fame running back and all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith is joining the charge to get the word out.

On Tuesday, Emmitt will join First Lady Jill Biden to tour a vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas.

The goal is to get more people to get vaccinated. Later in the day, Jill Biden will be joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff for a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park, along with the Houston Astros.

On Wednesday, Bill and Emhoff will travel to Phoenix for a similar effort.

Despite decades of vaccinations that have eradicated many serious conditions from the face of the earth, the COVID vaccine inexplicably has become a sharply political and divisive issue. Few issues make people on both sides of the debate more angry than this one. Which actually makes sense. Getting the vaccine is a matter of life and death. Those who oppose the vaccine have convinced themselves that the risk of death from the shot is as great or greater than death from COVID.

Ultimately, everyone is entitled to their own opinions. They’re not entitled to their own facts. The problem is that too many fringe media outlets with obvious agendas are spreading false facts, which then become the anchor for the refusal to contribute to the greater good — the effort to wipe out COVID, permanently.

So what’s a person to do? If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine, don’t simply sink your teeth into a website or a video that looks or feels in any way questionable but that tells you what you want to hear. One thing that we (hopefully) can agree on is that the issue has become far more important than looking for a single objective fact, no matter how flimsy it may be, to justify subjective beliefs that, believe it or not, may be erroneous.