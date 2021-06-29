Eventual disappearance of federal marijuana prohibition would pressure NFL to scrap its own ban

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT
On Monday, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the federal government’s prohibition on the use of marijuana may no longer make sense. That raised plenty of eyebrows, from sea to shining sea.

It definitely should raise eyebrows at 345 Park Avenue.

As more and more states in which the NFL does business began to legalize marijuana both for medicinal and/or for recreational purposes, the league’s ongoing rules and regulations against marijuana use became more and more confusing. From the moment the first state (Colorado) legalized marijuana, the league continued to hide behind the federal prohibition. It still does. The moment the federal prohibition evaporates will be the moment that the league will be required to come up with some other justification for adhering to its anti-marijuana rules.

Yes, the NFL dramatically overhauled the rules as part of the 2020 CBA, wiping out suspensions for positive marijuana results. However, players are still fined for testing positive — and they can still end up being suspended. If/when the federal law changes, the league will have to confront its ongoing obsession with policing the private lives of players when it comes to their use of marijuana.

It’s a matter of when, not if. It would be nice, given that reality, if the league would simply pull the plug now. That won’t happen, not as long as the broader rights and responsibilities fall within the scope of collective bargaining. Because the league will never give up anything to the players without getting something in return.

  1. Performance reducing drugs like cannabis should be allowed. Especially for the team you’re playing against.

  2. Umm, it never made sense. It was a pieceof race-based legislation set up to arrest Mexican migrant workers during the 1937 Recession, righton the heels of the Great Depression.

    Prohibiton was also a dumb Anglo-centric piece of legislation targeting Irish immigrants.

    This country loses billions of dollars of brand new local and federal tx revenue streams annually because we’re dumb.

  3. The league probably knows what brain experts know– marijuana harms the brain. The league has enough legal trouble with concussions and CTE. Adding approval of use of marijuana to the mix will only lead to more complications.

  4. What is funny about this is that my friends and I pegged the time the federal laws would fall almost to the year back when we where teenagers part taking in some illegal smoke at an abandon cabin of Highway Y in Wisconsin. We said that by the time we are 45 it will be legal, we are 42 now.

  5. Touchback6 is correct but prohibiting things based on race and religion is the American way. Don’t forget that Reagan signed the Mulford Act that eliminated open carry in California because of the Black Panther’s protest in front of the state building while open carrying.

  6. mikenolike says:
    June 29, 2021 at 2:24 pm
    The league probably knows what brain experts know– marijuana harms the brain. The league has enough legal trouble with concussions and CTE. Adding approval of use of marijuana to the mix will only lead to more complications.

    This is a poor argument. Alcohol harms the brain. Some foods you eat are inflammatory and quite possibly cause certain diseases.
    Next, the drug companies create drugs which are not only dangerous, but have proven to be physically addicting, yet the NFL actually shows drug company commercials during games.

    And then we have Toradol that the NFL clearly didn’t test for, which ravages your liver.

    So, none of these weak, inaccurate or outdated attempts at arguments, please.

    Our grandparents and parents were wrong on this one.

  7. The league probably knows what brain experts know– marijuana harms the brain
    Ah, believing what they want you to. Good little sheepy.

    In reality, mj is much less harmful than addictive substances like alcohol, nicotine, and sugar. All of which are legal, pushed on society, and cause far greater physical harm.

  8. Not really sure what the issue is anyway. Treat it no differently than alcohol – most of us are not allowed to consume alcohol or show up for work under the influence of alcohol. Introduce for the players that they are not allowed to smoke marijuana on team premises, and they cannot show up to team facilities within 6 hours (I don’t know what the appropriate timeframe would be) of having consumed marijuana. It’s not performance-enhancing, so now that it’s not illegal I don’t understand what the issue is.

  9. In NYS state I work at and go to auto races most weekends. All this year the smoking section has not smelled the same… same with the parking and camping area’s, even daytime.

  10. Why does someone need to chemically alter their brain to feel good about themselves?

  11. Your premise is ridiculous.

    Until it’s legal in EVERY state that the NFL plays in, it would be extremely unfair for those players working in states where it’s still against the law.

  12. nhpats2011 says:
    June 29, 2021 at 2:45 pm
    Why does someone need to chemically alter their brain to feel good about themselves?

    Ask your buddy Brady who altered his head with hair plugs per Giselle, so he could feel good about himself.

    bawahaha

  13. texansfan82 says:
    June 29, 2021 at 2:40 pm
    Not really sure what the issue is anyway. Treat it no differently than alcohol – most of us are not allowed to consume alcohol or show up for work under the influence of alcohol. Introduce for the players that they are not allowed to smoke marijuana on team premises, and they cannot show up to team facilities within 6 hours (I don’t know what the appropriate timeframe would be) of having consumed marijuana. It’s not performance-enhancing, so now that it’s not illegal I don’t understand what the issue is.

    Goodell’s Article 46, as he desperately testified to in a federal court, gives him the right to breakt the law if he sees fit.

    The drug conpanies have a piece of the NFL with sponsorship deals. Legalizing weed would do damage to that industry. That’s always been the resistance.

    That’s why numerous states (not all) where drug companies have a presence have been very slow to legalize.

  14. touchback6 says:
    June 29, 2021 at 2:37 pm
    mikenolike says:
    June 29, 2021 at 2:24 pm
    The league probably knows what brain experts know– marijuana harms the brain. The league has enough legal trouble with concussions and CTE. Adding approval of use of marijuana to the mix will only lead to more complications.

    This is a poor argument. Alcohol harms the brain. Some foods you eat are inflammatory and quite possibly cause certain diseases.
    Next, the drug companies create drugs which are not only dangerous, but have proven to be physically addicting, yet the NFL actually shows drug company commercials during games.

    And then we have Toradol that the NFL clearly didn’t test for, which ravages your liver.

    So, none of these weak, inaccurate or outdated attempts at arguments, please.

    Our grandparents and parents were wrong on this one.
    No surprise. Users often create grand theories of persecution and all sorts of excuses to ignore the science.

