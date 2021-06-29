Kyle Pitts signs rookie contract

USA Today

The Falcons have signed their first-round draft pick.

Former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts has signed his rookie contract, the Falcons announced.

Pitts was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and the first non-quarterback selected. An athlete with a unique blend of size, speed and explosiveness, Pitts was viewed by many as the single most talented player in this year’s draft.

Based on the rookie contract structure, Pitts should be getting a four-year, $32.9 million contract with a $21.3 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.