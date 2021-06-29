Lions announce plans for fans at training camp

Getty Images

After last year’s training camps were closed to the public because of COVID-19, teams are starting to announce plans to bring back the fans in 2021.

The Lions are the latest team, announcing this morning that they will have nine practices free to all fans, and another two practices for season ticket holders.

Detroit confirmed it will not host any joint practices with other teams, as coach Dan Campbell had previously indicated.

This is Campbell’s first training camp, and he has promised a new, more physical approach, although he’ll probably tell his players to refrain from biting kneecaps until the regular season starts. Lions camp will also be the first opportunity for new starting quarterback Jared Goff to show he can be something more than a throw-in for the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and brought two of the Rams’ first-round picks to Detroit.